Stripper fined after snorting coke from buttocks at party

A STRIPPER and star of an Ultra Tune advertisement caught doing cocaine with her police officer ex-boyfriend in an up-market Gold Coast hotel has been fined $1500.

Surveillance caught Tyana Maree Hansen doing cocaine from the buttocks of another woman.

Hansen pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday to two counts of possessing a dangerous drug and one court of possessing anything used in connection with a crime.

The 25-year-old is the first of a large group, which included police officers Zachery Maidment and Todd David, to have her matter finalised after they were allegedly caught on surveillance partying with cocaine and MDMA.

The party was in a penthouse suite at the Darling Hotel on June 27 this year for Maidment's birthday.

The court was told Hansen was seen throughout the night taking cocaine as well as watching Maidment chop up the drug.

At one stage, while Maidment allegedly watched, she placed the cocaine on a woman's buttocks and did a line.

Magistrate Michelle Dooley fined Hansen $1500 and no conviction was recorded.

She said Hansen should have been thinking about what happened with her career when she was doing the drugs.

"It's part of what happens when you become involved in this type of lifestyle," she said.

Defence solicitor Blake Fraser, of Fraser Lawyers, said Hansen travelled internationally for work.

"(The offences) can be summarised as the consumption of drugs," he said.

"The defendant has come to police knowledge as a result of a much larger operation.

"She was not the intended target of the operation.

"She has distanced herself from friends she associated with at that time and also separated from her partner."

Mr Fraser said the case had attracted a lot of media attention and "was embarrassed this matter was before the media".

Hansen has worked as a stripper in Surfers Paradise and starred in Ultra Tune advertisements, including a recent one alongside Pamela Anderson.

Mr Fraser said Hansen also worked in workplace health and safety on mine sites.

