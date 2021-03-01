Menu
TROPICAL CYCLONE FORECAST TRACK MAP: Issued at 11:23 am AEST Monday March 1, 2021
Weather

Strong winds predicted in CQ from forming cyclone

Vanessa Jarrett
1st Mar 2021 1:00 PM
Strong winds are expected in the Rockhampton region later this week as a result of a tropical cyclone forming in North Queensland.

A tropical cyclone watch is in place by the Bureau of Meteorology for Cape Flattery to Mareeba and Atherton and a tropical low is developing 200km east of Innisfail.

BOM predicts the forming Cyclone Niran will meander off the coast for a few days and track quickly south-east late in the week.

Gale warnings are in place for Cairns and Townsville waters and strong wind warnings for Cooktown and Mackay waters.

In the Capricornia region, strong winds are expected on Friday and Saturday in Rockhampton.

On Friday, winds are predicted to be east to south-easterly of 30 to 45km/h and on Saturday between 30 to 40km/h and 20 to 25km/h.

There is also a possible shower predicted for Thursday.

