Strong women inspire their peers

QUEENSLAND Rural, Regional and Remote Women's Network has announced the winners, selected from 20 finalists across 10 categories, in its annual Strong Women Leadership Awards.

Categories included: Business, Professional, Volunteer, Storyteller, Leadership, Inspirational Woman, Woman of the Year, Young Woman with a Vision, Young Woman with a Plan, Young Woman of the Year.

Network president Alison Mobbs said finalists had come from the NSW border regions, up to Townsville and across to Longreach.

"Motivated, inspired and inspiring women from across the state were nominated for a very diverse range of activities and initiatives within their communities,” Ms Mobbs said.

She said the judges had found it difficult to choose between the "outstanding finalists”.

"Truly these women bring forward some incredible CVs that do make you wonder why there are not more women on boards and more women CEOs heading up business and professional organisations.

"Stepping past and over the barriers of isolation, access and the data drought, the courage and creativity of these finalists is very impressive.”

She said that, with support from the Aurizon Community Giving Fund towards the Strong Women Leadership Program, finalists had been able to access subsidies and had been able to take part in the network's state conference in Emerald and its program of personal and professional development which included valuable networking opportunities.

"A reach of almost 50,000 engagements on social media has been the result of a successful campaign of profile raising of the program finalists, offering recognition for the work they do in their communities, businesses and through their employment.”

Ms Mobbs said judges were impressed by the entrants in the Young Women categories.

"At a time when many young people might just be focused on their personal plans and objectives, these young women are looking beyond themselves and making vital impacts in their communities. They are such important role models for others.

"The primary aim of SWLA is to encourage women to step up, to showcase what they contribute and to be recognised for the strengths they contribute to their rural, regional and remote communities. In the spirit of Building Vibrant Communities, the theme of our Emerald Conference for 2017, we encourage women to start thinking now about nominating for next year's awards.”