‘S**tting on the game’: Club boss unloads on Folau

Club boss says Dragons should focus on development rather than Israel Folau

One prominent NRL club chief executive has hit out at Israel Folau's attempt to chase an NRL lifeline at this late stage of his career, declaring he is "glad" St George Illawarra did not give the cross-code star "a chance to s**t on the game again".

And the highly respected club boss also hopes the Dragons and other NRL clubs now focus on trying to produce "another Israel Folau" instead of wasting opportunities to players who have previously walked away from the game.

The Dragons stunned just about everyone in the NRL on Wednesday night when their board did a giant backflip and pulled out of the race to sign Folau after angry backlash from fans and sponsors.

While Folau still has another season to run on his current contract with French Super League club Catalans, he is seeking a release on compassionate grounds for family reasons.

But despite being rejected by the Dragons, Folau has not given up hope of securing a new club in the coming weeks.

Sources suggest other clubs are still interested but reluctant to come forward until the dust settles on this week's controversy.

News Corp has spoken to several clubs and so far none have indicated any intention of signing the 31-year-old.

The NRL has said it won't make a decision on whether or not Folau will be allowed back until an application is put before them. But the NRL is also being very careful about what they say publicly given possible legal ramifications relating to any perceived prejudice against Folau's religious beliefs.

But one chief executive was not on his own in thinking the former Melbourne and Brisbane star, who left the NRL a decade ago to chase his fortune in AFL and rugby, had run his race.

"He was the bloke that walked out (previously) and now he wants to walk out on his deal in France because it doesn't suit him," the chief executive said.

"It can't be rewarded.

"I have had it.

"I am so glad that he doesn't get a chance to s**t on the game again.

"I am glad just for the game that these blokes don't get to keep doing it when they want to.

"And I am happy that St George came to their senses."

The chief executive says all clubs would be better served giving the opportunity to the next generation of stars.

The Dragons have the highly talented Feagai brothers, Max and Mat, currently in the top 30 squad. Young Cody Ramsey is another fighting for a regular starting spot in the outside backs.

"Put some effort into the next young kid, they are out there," the club boss said.

"Put your time and effort in developing the Feagai brothers or whoever it is, bring them through.

"There is another Israel Folau out there … Joseph Suaalii, they are out there. Why do you want to worry about that one? Put your time and effort into developing the next young outside back. There is more upside in that."

