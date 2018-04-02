Menu
Login
Entertainment

Stu reveals truth about Sophie Monk relationship

Stu Laundy has opened up about his split with Bachelorette star Sophie Monk. Picture: Instagram
Stu Laundy has opened up about his split with Bachelorette star Sophie Monk. Picture: Instagram

MONTHS on from their high-profile split, Stu Laundy has revealed why his relationship with Sophie Monk was never going to work.

In a new interview with Daily Mail, the millionaire publican - who met Monk during the most recent season of The Bachelorette - claimed the pair was always destined to be friends.

"The thing is, what I saw was humour and friendship," he said. "And the way the show plays out, in the bubble you're in, it's easy to confuse your feelings."

Sophie Monk and Stu Laundy in Canada. Picture: Instagram
Sophie Monk and Stu Laundy in Canada. Picture: Instagram

Describing his reasons for entering the Bachelorette mansion, Laundy explained that he'd wanted to give Monk another chance after she'd cancelled their date when the pair first met in 2016.

"I went on the show because I thought I saw something in Sophie 12 months prior, and the show validated my decision," he said.

"I didn't go on the show for an Insta career or to get invited to the opening of an envelope."

The couple at the ARIAs last year. Picture: Richard Dobson
The couple at the ARIAs last year. Picture: Richard Dobson

The reality TV couple announced that they had parted ways in late January.

In an emotional late-night Instagram post, Monk said she gave the relationship her "best shot" but it "just didn't work out" because the two were "very different people".

sophie monk

Just a few days later, Laundy broke his silence, admitting that the Instagram post had alerted him to their breakup.

"It was Soph's [decision] - and apart from being so publicly brushed, I have no hard feelings whatsoever," he told Nova's Fitzy and Wippa.

"I sort of found out via Instagram, but we both knew in our hearts it was pushing toward a friendship ... I think it was a decision we'd both been coming to."

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  sophie monk stu laundy the bachelorette

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners