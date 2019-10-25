Student dedicates birthday to animal welfare

AMELIA Poll turned 11 this month.

But instead of making the day about herself, she decided to use it to help others.

Those others have four legs, wagging tails, and bodies covered with fur.

“I grew up with animals and I’d like to help them a lot more,” Amelia said.

“I’ve always loved animals and really wanted to donate to the pet rescue for the dogs and cats.”

Amelia requested that, rather than give her presents, people could donate items to CQ Pet Rescue.

“It was mostly dog food, some blankets, a few collars, some toys, and cat food too.

“CQ Pet Rescue said thank you for all the donations and gave me a card for donating all this stuff.”

Amelia’s mum Stacey was proud of her daughter’s altruism.

“It’s always good to know that you child wants to do things for other people and not just themselves.

“Knowing that Amelia wants to do more for the world and more for animals is nice to know.”

CQ Pet Rescue president Tyneisha Winn said the charity appreciates all the help it can get.

“It’s so nice to see young people supporting a good cause, because it’s a never-ending process,” she said.

“It’s very costly, so the more people donate to us and support us, the more animals we can save.

With little things like this we can focus on keeping money for vet bills.”

Amelia wants to volunteer with animals, especially dogs.

She would like to work for CQ Pet Rescue in the future.

Donations for CQ Pet Rescue may be made at donation bins at Woolworths and Coles, and funds may be donated online.

“But if you can’t donate, educate,” Ms Winn said.

“Get the word out about responsible pet ownership.”