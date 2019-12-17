Student excels through trying time

AN EMERALD student finished 2019 on a high after facing one of his toughest years.

Rave Greentree was one of many OP-eligible students across the state who received their final scores on Saturday.

Despite dealing with months of sickness, including a chest infection and pneumonia, the 17-year-old managed to score an OP 2, one of the best results in the region.

“We’re extremely stoked with his result based on what happened,” his mum Fiona said.

“To get what he did was pretty damn awesome.”

Emerald State High School student Rave Greentree (front) with friends Jack Van Hees, Mikaela Long and Kriste Martinez.

He missed the majority of terms three and four because of illness.

“I was top of all my subjects, then in the third term I dropped back a bit,” Rave said.

The Emerald State High School student was expecting an OP 3 or 4, so was “pretty happy” with his final result.

He also took out the school Dux award for 2019, which he worked towards over the past few years.

Rave hopes to become a high school physics teacher at Emerald, which will require a double degree of maths and science, as well as a degree in education.

Although Queensland University of Technology haven’t revealed who has made it, he said places were guaranteed for those with OP scores 1-5.

However, he plans to defer for a year to save money and catch up on sleep before university.

Two Marist College students also achieved outstanding results, with Jacob Devine receiving an OP 1 and Abbie Hopkinson an OP 2.

Congratulations to all Year 12 graduates.