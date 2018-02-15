Student game a hands-down winner

GAME ON: Emerald North State School students were happy to have their new handball courts.

GAME ON: Emerald North State School students were happy to have their new handball courts.

THE children at Emerald North State School were in high spirits for the official opening of the handball courts a couple of weeks ago in the Year 3 and 4 area.

Year 4 student Indianna Elliott and her friends Aimee Atkinson and Brittany Agius couldn't get enough of the new courts.

"These courts are shady, close to the classroom and filled with kids at lunchtime,” Indianna said.

Aimee and Brittany agreed it was great having the courts so close.

"We love it being nice and close to the classroom instead of having to play in the eating area,” Aimee said.

"It's more fun having more room to play now we have separate handball courts,” Brittany said.

The courts were opened to the students on February 1 after the school's P&C successfully applied to Central Highlands Regional Council for a Community Grant.

Treasurer Ebelina Elliott said the students were overjoyed to finally be able to play on the new courts.

"Our students were so happy to have these handball courts that we decided to invite the concreter, Tony from CQ Concreting, and some of our local council members to come for an official opening.

"Their support has meant an extra play area for our children, as well as an area to be enjoyed by the community when they hire our facilities.

"In good spirit the council members joined in, along with some of our school teachers, and our students enjoyed showing them how the game was played.

"We're sure the area will be well used far into the future.”