Student sustains electric shock at CQ school

A Moranbah student sustained an electric shock after putting their finger into a light switch at school.

A Department of Education spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Moranbah State High School as a precautionary measure on Tuesday, March 23, after a child put their finger into a light switch.

“The school followed workplace health and safety procedures in managing this incident,” she said.

QBuild and Ergon Energy were called to attend the school and review the switch, which has since had a safety barrier placed around it.

