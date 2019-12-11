Students’ close shave with the law

THREE Moranbah students had the honour of shaving off a police officer's facial hair after raising the most funds for Movember.

Moranbah East State School Adopt-a-Cop Constable Dale McIntyre works hard to maintain a close relationship with the school's students, teachers and staff.

But shaving his moustache might have been a little too close for comfort.

Const McIntye shaved off his beard and took up the challenge to grow a moustache for Movember in an effort to raise awareness about men's health issues.

"I approached the principal of the school to see how we could get the kids involved and we came up with the idea that the student who raised the highest amount of money could shave my moustache off at the end of the month," Const McIntyre said.

Aurora helps shave the constable’s facial hair.

Sisters Aurora and Lara collected more than $100 between them for the cause, earning them the chance to wield the clippers.

"The shave off was a great success," Const McIntyre said.

"With the whole school in attendance, the school hall was filled with kids screaming 'shave it off'."

Students at Moranbah East State School raised and donated a total of $1007.75 for Movember.

"I am absolutely blown away by the generosity of the school and appreciate the effort shown by everyone to help raise money for such a wonderful cause," Const McIntyre said.

"Thank you to everyone involved."