Choices, an educational theatre project, was performed for students at Moranbah State High School last week.
News

Students confronted with valuable life lessons

Kristen Booth
10th Mar 2020 5:30 AM

MORANBAH school students learnt some valuable life lessons about drug and alcohol use during an educational performance last week.

Choices, the stage show, was performed for Year 12 students from Moranbah State High School.

The production promotes key safety messages around alcohol, drugs and sexual activity for young people, and is performed by young people using a music theatre format of comic skits, song and dance.

Principal Bruce Heggie said the show included many life lessons the students would be confronted with in years to come and it was great to see them so engaged.

Students were engaged in the performance.
“They go through the strategies to employ to avoid self harm or safety issues when dealing with society by themselves,” he said.

“They’re realistic and they’re life messages.”

Moranbah Police joined Mackay District Crime Prevention Unit and the Choices team to deliver the messages.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said the performance was full of scenarios that a Year 12 student might come across during their final year of schooling and at Schoolies.

“There are 15 different scenes covering topics such as the Fatal Five – drink/drug driving, fatigued driving, speeding, distraction and not wearing your seat belt,” he said.

“Other topics such as gang violence, domestic violence and the dangers of alcohol and drug misuse are covered as well.”

More than 90 Year 12 students, teachers, parents and members of the Moranbah community watched the performance at Moranbah State High School.

“The Choices program is assisting young people make the right choices and most importantly, staying safe during a very exciting but challenging time in their lives,” Snr Sgt Dyer said.

“We are delighted that they could bring their message out to Moranbah.”

