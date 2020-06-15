Students’ efforts support locals recovering from the pandemic

EMERALD students have raised close to $3000 to support people and families across the region in recovering from the pandemic.

Students at Marist College regularly raise money for charities as well as raising awareness and funds for social justice issues through the Marist Action Group.

Assistant Principal Mission Joseph Kelly said the school recently donated $2000 to the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre to help make a positive difference to people and families in the community.

“The (Feast Day of Marcellin Champagnat) is always a happy occasion at the college and it was felt appropriate to make the donation then because we were glad to be able to give back to our local community,” he said.

“Given the range of different crises that our local community has been through we thought it appropriate to try and help our local community as best we could.”

Director of Emerald Neighbourhood Centre Jeanelle Horn was grateful for the donation and said it had arrived at an appropriate time.

Mr Kelly said the school had always supported the local centre, with staff and students regularly providing meals and donating items and monetary support, especially at Christmas.

“Students at Marist learn about the importance of being a good neighbour, about thinking of others and putting the Gospel message and the church’s social teaching into action,” he said.

“For a small school we have a big heart.”

Students also raised a further $700 through a free dress day to go towards Australian Marist Solidarity, the international agency for the aid and development work of the Marist Province of Australia throughout Asia and the Pacific Islands.

Mr Kelly said AMS worked with people in the Central Highlands on a combination of long-term and short-term development projects.

“These projects aim to develop or support locally sustained education opportunities for the young people in these regions.”