Students get shock home visit from police

A GROUP of students learning at home got a special delivery this morning when a police car rolled up to their front door.

It's not every day you hear a child say they miss doing homework, but as the pandemic restrictions start to ease, many students are eager to return to school and to their friends.

Students at Undurba State School, Murrumba Downs, are no different and principal Leanne Matheson decided that if students could not come to school, the school would come to them.

Ms Matheson enlisted the help of Senior Constable Matt O'Brien to drive her and some helpers to several students' homes and present them with special 'Principal' certificates, in

recognition of their great work while learning at home.

"It is important that we stay connected with our community and let them know that we thank them for staying home and staying safe," Ms Matheson said.

From next Monday, kindergarten, Prep and Year 1, 11 and 12 students will go back to school in a staged rollout as pandemic restrictions begin to ease across Queensland.

"I miss homework!" Year X student at Undurba Eric said.

He added that while he initially loved being at home, he was now looking forward to coming back to school to play soccer with his friends, and also get back to working in the STEM lab.

Year X student Elinor said the hardest part about learning at home was missing her friends and teachers.

"I miss being able to talk with my friends and share with them what I am learning, but I understand why we need to stay home," she said.

The school also dropped off chocolate and bubbles to the parents of the students receiving certificates to pay thanks to the work they often did in supporting the children learning at home.

Mrs Matheson said the success of learning at home was in the positive partnerships between parents or carers and the school.

