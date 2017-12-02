Students in tune for festive event

MAGICAL: One of the many choirs which performed at last year's Rotary Carols by Candlelight.

STUDENTS are warming up their vocal cords and fine-tuning their instruments, and the Emerald Rotary Club is hard at work preparing for their annual Carols by Candlelight.

Carols by Candlelight will start at 6pm and run until 9.30pm at St Patrick's School oval on Sunday.

The carols will be sung by student choirs from local schools, accompanied by a local school band.

The Emerald Rotary Club will be selling a variety of food and beverages to quench your thirst and fill your appetite, including steak and sausage sandwiches, cold drinks and popcorn.

Rotary will also be selling electronic candles so people can hold a candle while singing along to the carols.

Santa will be making an appearance at about 7pm, accompanied by his elves who will be handing out lollies to all the children who have been good this year.

Emerald Rotary Club president George Lenardon said the event was put on by the Rotary Club of Emerald for the community, thanking them for a year of support.

"We hold Carols by Candlelight each year to celebrate Christmas and the community of Emerald,

"We would like to thank the community of Emerald for supporting us throughout the year,” Mr Lenardon said.

Carols by Candlelight is Rotary's most anticipated and biggest community event of the year, attracting up to 2000 people.

"It is mine and the Rotary club's favourite event for the year, purely because of the joy that it brings to the children. When they see Santa, the place erupts,” Mr Lenardon said.

"Bring a blanket, come on down and have a listen to the carols that are sung by the members and children of our community.”

Join the chorus of Christmas carols on Sunday and help to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.