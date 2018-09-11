Menu
The scene of the shooting. Picture: Twitter/Dakarai Turner.
Crime

Students injured in latest US school shooting

by Staff writer
11th Sep 2018 8:02 AM

POLICE are at the scene of another school shooting in the US.

There are reports that at least three students have been shot at Chatham Academy Charter High School (CACH).

At least one of the injured is aged 18-19, Chicago Fox 23 reporter Dakarai Turner reports.

CACH is an alternative school for 16 to 21-year-olds.

"Students are accepted based on their commitment to earn a high school diploma" their website says.

More to come

chicago editors picks school shooting usa

