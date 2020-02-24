Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Multiple people have been injured. Picture: 7 News/Channel 7
Multiple people have been injured. Picture: 7 News/Channel 7
Breaking

Students injured in scaffolding collapse

by Ally Foster
24th Feb 2020 10:44 AM | Updated: 11:14 AM

Multiple students have been injured after scaffolding collapsed at a school in Sydney's southwest this morning.

NSW Ambulance crews were called to the incident at Campbelltown Performing Arts High School on Beverley Road just after 10am.

At least nine patients have been taken to hospital, believed to be aged between 16 and 18.

The majority of the patients suffered lower leg injuries, with one patient treated for a head injury.

The structure was being used for school photos when it collapsed.

NSW Police were called to the scene after receiving reports a number of students had been injured in a fall.

"Emergency services were called to the school following reports a number of students had fallen off a platform during a photo shoot," a NSW Police spokesperson said.

Two patients have been taken to Liverpool Hospital and seven have been taken to Campbelltown Hospital.

Multiple ambulance crews are still on the scene and are assessing a number of students.

Images from the scene appear to show the warped scaffolding placed on the school's sporting field.

 

More to come

More Stories

Show More
accident editors picks scaffolding school sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wet week ahead: Cooling rain a relief for CQ

        premium_icon Wet week ahead: Cooling rain a relief for CQ

        Weather Light showers forecast all week as rain cools off hot and sticky CQ

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY

        Final farewell for CQ soldier, father and dear friend

        premium_icon Final farewell for CQ soldier, father and dear friend

        News Final farewell for soldier, father, philanthropist and friend

        PHOTOS: Emerald rests and rethinks at wellbeing seminar

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Emerald rests and rethinks at wellbeing seminar

        News Paramedic Paul Spinks gave a talk on mental and physical health at St Brigid’s.