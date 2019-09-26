Students mine for careers

STUDENTS from the beach to the bush enjoyed a first-time experience of the resources sector from pit to port last week, as they learnt more about what it takes to secure one of the many exciting careers available in Central Queensland.

The Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA) organised what was a groundbreaking tour for local students at a number of BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) sites, taking in stops at Hay Point Coal Terminal, Broadmeadow and Peak Downs mines.

It was be a rare opportunity for participants, who were the first students to gain access to BMA’s Broadmeadow mine and Hay Point Coal Terminal, according to BMA Asset President James Palmer.

“Students spent time with professionals across the three sites, gaining rare insight into all aspects of coal extraction and export,” he said.

“This face-to-face engagement is invaluable for the students, so that they can fully understand the great opportunities available to them in our sector locally,” Mr Palmer said.

“They also gained first-hand knowledge of the further education and training they need to undertake to put them on a pathway to those careers.”

While the challenge faced by the resources sector attracting mining engineers is well documented, Mr Palmer hoped the tour would help his organisation as it attempts to meet both its current and future demand.

“We hope some of these students will look seriously at that career pathway as a result of the experience they’re having this week.”

The schools attending included Dysart SHS, Bundamba SHS, Blackwater SHS, Chanel College, Bundaberg SHS, and Emerald SHS.

The QMEA is a partnership between the Queensland Resources Council (QRC) and the Queensland Government under its Gateway to Industry Schools program. It has 60 schools throughout Queensland.

QRC is the peak representative body for Queensland ‘s resource sector. The Queensland resources sector provides one in every five dollars in the Queensland economy, sustains one in eight Queensland jobs, and supports more than 15,400 businesses and community organisations across the State, all from 0.1 per cent of Queensland’s land mass.