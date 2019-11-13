Student’s safety tips won her a statewide video competition

A CENTRAL Highlands student has stood out from entrants across the state to win Ergon Energy’s Safety Heroes video competition.

Capricornia School of Distance Education Year 5 student Abigail Dennis channelled her inner Spielberg to create a news broadcast, which focused on a safety warning around water and electricity.

“I really enjoyed making the video and was conscious of the safety message that needed to be pushed,” Abigail said.

“I love getting the chance to be creative and have fun at the same time, so this competition was a great opportunity for me.”

Her mum Laura said she was so proud of Abigail, who loved competing against other children across Queensland.

“Abbey loves being creative where she can and was very enthusiastic to take part in the competition,” she said.

“She was thrilled to receive an award and was stoked to hear her video had been enjoyed by others.”

Ergon’s Area Manager for Central West Matt Aberdein congratulated Abigail on winning the Safety Heroes Safety Tips competition and commended her commitment to electrical safety.

“Abigail has done a great job explaining the important information she learnt in the Safety Heroes program,” he said.

Abigail won her school an electrical Makey Makey Educators Pack, which allows students to invent different low-voltage powered appliances with the pack and household items.

Mr Aberdein said it was important to educate students on safety tips around electricity.

“Electrical safety is an important life skill and it’s great to see distance education students getting involved along with hundreds of other schools across Queensland,” he said.

Nearly 1400 primary schools across the state took part in the program. As part of the electrical safety lessons, students were invited to enter a video making and colouring-in competition.

Abigail’s video can be viewed by searching for Safety Heroes at ergon.com.au