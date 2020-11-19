Student’s spudtacular find in Homebush garden

Homebush State School student Kyah Coles with her sweet discovery – a whopping 4.5kg potato grown in her garden at home.

A GIANT potato unearthed in a Homebush backyard has ‘mashed’ a world record for the largest vegetable.

But a technicality has chipped Homebush State School student Kyah Coles’ family from bagging the official record.

Kyah carted the 4.5kg potato her dad Brett Cole grew in his backyard garden to her Year 2 and 3 class for show and tell this week where it caused a stir among her peers and teachers.

On presenting it for show and tell, the class was spuddenly inspired to research the world record for the heaviest potato.

Teacher Tricia Anderson said the students found a potato grower in the United Kingdom held the record after growing a 3.5kg spud and had it officially recognised in 2010.

“Kyah’s potato is believed to be a white sweet potato however, so it would have to beat a Spanish sweet potato which holds the record from 2017 at 36kg,” she said.

“The potato caused quite the stir at school regardless, and it looks like sweet potato might be on the menu for some time at the Coles’ residence.

“Kyah unfortunately is not a fan of sweet potato unless it comes in the form of chips.”

While Kyah’s dad grew and dug up the giant potato from his backyard plot, the Homebush student shared a little secret to the big vegetable.

“Watering and taking care of it a lot,” she told her class.

