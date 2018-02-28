Students take first step

HIGHER Education students were given the opportunity to make new connections, take a campus tour and talk to student services at CQUniversity Emerald's Orientation Day last Monday.

Associate Vice-Chancellor for Central Highlands Region Blake Repine couldn't stress more the importance for new students to attend Orientation Day.

"Orientation provides an opportunity to meet academic and support staff, student mentors and other students,” he said.

"It is a sneak peek into what you can expect from university and highlights the important things you need to know before you get started with your studies.

"Sessions were designed to introduce students to academic life, support services and the administrative systems essential for them to manage their study program.

"It is their first taste of uni life and provides opportunities to meet their lecturers and peers. Without a doubt, Orientation puts them on the right track before they even attend a lecture.”

Mr Repine was happy with the turnout and believed the students gained a lot from attending.

"The Orientation ran exactly how we planned,” he said.

"We had a schedule of the important points that we needed to share with students and the students were very engaged, asking great questions and getting the specific assistance they needed to get started on their study journey.

"Orientation gave students an opportunity to learn about the support services available to them, see the facilities the Emerald Campus has to offer them and meet staff face-to-face.

"Feeling connected to fellow students and staff is important for students.”

Mr Repine said full-year enrolment numbers in the CQUniversity Emerald campus footprint should push towards 1000 this year.

"Our numbers are growing and we expect this to continue.”