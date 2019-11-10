Students top pedallers in state

STUDENTS from Emerald pedalled to the podium in this year’s statewide human-powered vehicle competition.

Final results were released this week for the Queensland HPV Super Series, which comprised many school competitors and races in eight locations – Bundaberg, Yeppoon, Mackay, Emerald, Willowbank, Benaraby, Maryborough, and Toowoomba.

It was the first time that the individual races were integrated to form a statewide competition, and Emerald Marist College managed several top rankings.

Its junior boys group, with team name Demons, finished fourth in the state. The junior girls, called Who Knows, came second.

In the restricted categories, which imposed limitations on chassis designs, the Marist girls, named Diva’s, placed second, and the boys, Thunderstruck, ended up in third place.

Schools groups competed in as many races as they wished to earn points. Their best three race results contributed to an overall championship ranking.

Marist College's HPV team.

Emerald Marist College head of technology Greg Pullen said the teams performed exceptionally well.

“We exceeded our expectations by a million times,” he said.

“The kids excelled and are already looking forward to next year.”

Over 130 bikes, recumbent tricycles, raced around the tracks this year. Students were in teams of eight, and tracks varied in length and race duration. Teams rotated their driver and were ranked by distance travelled.

At the Emerald race, which continued for 16 hours, Who Knows covered 350km, Thunderstruck 260km, and Diva’s 250km.

The Demons team cycled about 13,000km across all races.

The HPV Super Series will begin again next year.