Students’ touching tribute to much-loved school captain
Students and staff have set up a dedicated memorial for much loved high school captain Liam Keegan who was tragically killed at his home on Tuesday night.
Liam Keegan, 17, died at about 8pm Tuesday, after being electrocuted in his home at Darley Rd, Upper Caboolture.
Police, paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called. Workplace Health and Safety are continuing to investigate the incident.
Tributes flooded in for the 17-year-old Tullawong State High School Captain who is being remembered as a kind, caring, respectful young man.
Tullawong State High School principal Kiah Lanham said the school's flags were at half mast in honour of Liam.
Mrs Lanham was the first to place flowers at the school's dedicated memorial to Liam - which is covered in flowers and cards.
Today to honour Liam Tullawong State High School students will have a free dress day with a tradies and country for life theme.
"This is a tribute to Liam, who had a love for country music and a fondness for the tradie attire," a post on the school's Facebook page read.
Originally published as Students' touching tribute to much-loved school captain