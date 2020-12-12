Study into Bowen Basin’s gas potential begins

The $5 million study will be conducted over two years. Photo: File.

A STUDY is underway to determine the Bowen Basin’s gas potential and the jobs it may have on offer.

The two-year investigation will look at the best options for connecting gas reserves in the Bowen Basin to domestic customers and exports.

Resources Minister Scott Stewart said the $5 million gas infrastructure study could lead to opening the Bowen Basin as Queensland’s next gas frontier.

“The study will also look at opportunities to capture gas emissions from coal mines in the Bowen Basin to contribute to supply and at the same time help reduce emissions,” he said.

“My department has been on the ground engaging with the gas sector to scope the study and ensure it will meet their needs to help them with their future investment decisions.

“Any potential new gas infrastructure will need to be fit-for-purpose and drive private investment and growth.”

Resources Minister Scott Stewart. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Mr Stewart said that depending on the results of the study, there could be 1000 construction jobs available and other opportunities in gas production and industries that rely on affordable sources of gas.

“Like all resource projects in Queensland, the study will look at the feasibility of the gas infrastructure stacking up financially and provide a high-level guide on technical, environmental and other challenges which may impact timelines and construction costs,” he said.

“Where appropriate, local suppliers would be given preference in line with the Queensland Government’s policies.

“New gas infrastructure would boost the development of gas production in the Bowen Basin and make more gas available for Queensland manufacturers, leading to more affordable gas and supporting jobs across our critical supply chain and industries.”

The $5 million study is in addition to more than $29 million to be spent on gas exploration over the next few years.

“The resources sector played a key role in keeping the Queensland economy running throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the Queensland Government’s support it will continue to lead the way as we embark on our road to recovery,” Mr Stewart said.

“Through this year’s budget, $9 million is being invested over the next few years to help explorers discover new economy minerals that are high in demand globally in the renewables and tech sectors.

“In addition, to help keep explorers on the hunt, this year’s budget also waives $9.8 million in state rent and we have also frozen exploration fees and charges until 1 July 2021.”