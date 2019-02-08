Stumps up for cancer

CRICKET: If you head down to the Emerald Showgrounds this weekend, you might be shocked to be greeted by a sea of pink.

Tomorrow, Emerald Brothers Cricket Club is putting stumps up for the McGrath Foundation and holding their annual Pink Stumps Day.

Started by Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath and his late wife, Jane, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2008, the day aims to raise money for breast care nurses across the country.

Now in their fifth year of holding Pink Stumps Days, secretary for Emerald Brothers Cricket Club Lyn Brown said the whole club gets involved in the event.

"It is a cause very close to cricket and a cause very close to every family,” she said.

"Everyone these days has experienced or knows someone who has experienced this disease.”

Ms Brown said the

under 11s and under 13s teams had already raised nearly $500.

Tomorrow, it's the under 16s and senior teams' turn, with the under 16s game beginning at 7.30am.

Both teams will be playing Emerald Magpies.

"The players will all get involved and wear lots of pink, including zinc and (colouring) their hair,” Ms Brown said.

"It's a great way for cricketing families to come together for a good cause.”

Ms Brown said there will be raffles and 100 boards running throughout the under 16s game.

A sausage sizzle and drinks will be available at lunch time.

From noon while the seniors game is on, the club is also running a separate Ladies Day event at a cost of $10 per person.

Entry includes nibbles and a glass of pink champagne.

"The ladies will take a rest from usual duties at (the) cricket while the men serve on the canteen etc,” Ms Brown said.

"We will have some delicious platters from local business Roses & Beans, along with more raffles, 100 Boards (and a) lucky door prize.

"After the game, there will be an auction of pink items which always sees some lively bidding for this great cause.”

Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend, so why not don your best pink gear and head down to the cricket this weekend to support a great cause?

To find out more, visit the Emerald Brothers Cricket Club's page on Facebook or phone Ms Brown on 0438620134.