Stunning CQ weather key for crop success

COOL weather and rain from ex-tropical cyclone Debbie has positioned the Central Queensland dryland winter crop season for success.

Around the region, farmers are starting to plant wheat and chickpeas.

Spackman, Iker Ag Consultants agronomist Graham Spackman says the recent rain will enable a reasonable area of chickpea and wheat to be planted.

"There is a lot of wheat being planted,” he said.

"Some chickpeas will also be planted next week but most will start going in toward the end of the month and early May.”

"The rain from cyclone Debbie was good however, some areas are much wetter and others are still quite dry.

"Across the board the region is wetter than last year, the rain was good in some places, but it was patchy.”

Mr Spackman said the cooler weather was also ideal for getting winter crops in the ground.

It's a positive outlook for the winter season in the region as minimum temperatures remained under the long-term April average of 16.9 degrees this week.

However, looking toward next week, temperatures will heat up slightly.

Emerald can expect continued stunning weather with a mostly sunny weekend ahead.

Maximum temperatures will sit just below 30 degrees, at 29 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will then rise into the low thirties from Monday.