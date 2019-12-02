Stuntwoman on trial over yacht sex romp crash

A YOUNG deckhand who allegedly had a drunken sex romp with the skipper of a luxury yacht which crashed into another boat and ran aground in the Gold Coast Broadwater is on trial for risking safety.

Southport Magistrates Court heard the boat Crystal Blue - hired to A-listers for $1600 an hour - hit a yacht and a marker buoy and ran aground as it sped through the Broadwater at night in March last year.

The luxury yacht Crystal Blue is hired to A-listers for $1600 an hour. Picture: Supplied

The boat's skipper, Jeremy 'JJ' Piggott, pleaded guilty in August to two counts recklessly contravening his duty to ensure safety of vessels, marine safety equipment or operations and was fined $4000.

Documents tendered in court while Piggott's matters were head claim he and deck hand Cheya Handley drank alcohol and had sex while bringing Crystal Blue back from a charter on the Brisbane River on March 3, 2018.

Cheya Handley, who works at a stunt woman at Universal Studios in Japan, was a deckhand on Crystal Blue when it crashed.

Handley, who also works as a stuntwoman at Universal Studios in Japan and is daughter of former Hollywood stuntman Colon Handley, is facing a hearing charged with two counts of risking the safety of a person or commercial vessel.

In a record of interview with a Maritime Safety of Queensland inspector, which was played to the court, Handley said she and 'JJ' had been drinking vodka and beers on the voyage from Brisbane to the Gold Coast.

The court heard the yacht was travelling up to three times over the 6 knot speed limit in parts of the Broadwater.

"I did the wrong thing drinking on the job," Handley said in the interview.

"I should have known better. I screwed up big-time."

The yacht Crystal Blue was allegedly travelling three times over the six-knot speed limit on the night it ran aground. Picture: Supplied

But Handley said she trusted Piggott because he was 'a great skipper'.

She said when they hit the boat, Piggott assured her: "Don't worry, it's fine - the boat was unlit."

"I just thought everything was going to be OK cos he's a great skipper," Handley said.

"I just trusted him that it was going to be fine (and) I didn't have to worry."

The hearing is continuing.