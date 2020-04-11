‘Stupid’ neighbour reports COVID-19 nurse

A British nurse has shared the note she received from a neighbour who claimed to have reported her for leaving her home every day despite the country being in coronavirus lockdown.

Sam Halms is one of the UK's frontline health workers helping the country in its battle to fight the virus.

But an angry neighbour thought she was flouting social distancing rules, reporting her for the move, and then leaving an angry note that blasted her as "selfish".

After finding the letter on her car, Sam took to Facebook to respond, receiving an outpouring of support from others.

Explaining she doesn't usually post personal stuff on social media, Sam shared a photo of the handwritten scrawl, writing: "I WORK FOR THE NHS!"

Woman reported by neighbour who didn't realise she's a nurse.

"I go to work everyday SUPPORTING our country and have done for many years, while you are clearly spending your days watching me," she said.

"Why didn't you just approach me and ask me what I was doing, maybe then you would understand why I am getting up EVERYDAY."

She went on to address her accuser's comment about not wearing a uniform, stating it is not required to wear uniform to and from work.

She finished: "If this has reached you, hopefully now you feel like a complete FOOL and that you should think twice before sticking your nose into other people's business."

Woman reported by neighbour who didn't realise she's a nurse.

The post has been liked more than 25,000 times and had over 14,000 comments, many calling the person who left the note "rude" and ignorant".

"I work for NHS and don't wear uniform … getting up every day to go to work … forget that idiot … shameful … some stupid people around," one said.

"Honestly, Really. I too work on the front lines. I wouldn't wear a uniform home as it is an infection control issue," another added.

"Well done Sam please keep up the good work over there where you are, without our NHS we would be in serious trouble. stay safe," one wrote.

Sam said she was reported by neighbour who didn't realise she's a nurse.

The note had been addressed "to the selfish person" and said they had been "watching" Sam without every day her knowledge.

"You are not in uniform, so this is clearly unessential travel," it read.

"You are part of the problem. Stay at home and protect our country and our NHS. You have been reported."

The UK's social distancing rules are similar to Australia's, stating all non-essential travel is banned.

The Government have also told people to avoid contact with others and to work from home where possible.

