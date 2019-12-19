‘Stupidity’: 8866 drivers caught so far

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Police are urging drivers who remember the fatal five.

MACKAY district cops are calling out lead-footed drivers after issuing an average of 25 speeding fines a day this year.

So far police have clocked 8866 speedsters on roads throughout the district.

“Of those tickets 115 have been for speeds of 41km or more above the speed limit,” Senior Sergeant Shane Edwards said.

“It’s extremely frustrating because everyone knows that speed can kill.

Mackay Police District OIC Senior Sergeant Shane Edwards.

“And the fact that people are blasé and think they can do that and get away with it without suffering any consequences is pretty disappointing.”

Snr Sgt Edwards recalled the highest speed he had clocked was 207km/h on the highway.

“I also had a speed camera detection of 203km/h in a 70 zone in Mackay,” he said.

The word that sprung to mind? “Stupidity”, he said.

“If something happened there’s very little chance of you or other people around you surviving.”

Mackay district cops have fined 8866 people for speeding so far this year.

High-range speedsters – anyone travelling 41km/h or more above the limit – caught four times within a five-year period risk losing their car for good.

Snr Sgt Edwards said drivers caught speeding 21km/h or more above the limit twice in 12 months were slapped with double demerit points.

“I’m aware that we’ve had quite a few forfeitures happen this year in the Mackay district,” he said.

“It should be no surprise for them … but the time it gets to the fourth one they should be well and truly aware of why.

“It we catch you speeding, we’re going to deal with you.

“We have zero tolerance for the Fatal Five offences.”