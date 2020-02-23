Menu
Style queen June Dally-Watkins dead at 92

23rd Feb 2020 12:21 PM

 

Australia's queen of manners and deportment, June Dally-Watkins, has died aged 92.

The fashion icon died peacefully in her sleep overnight while surrounded by family members.

In 1950, she established the June Dally-Watkins School which eventually trained hundreds of Australian women in deportment and etiquette.

She later established Australia's first modelling agency and business college.

In 1993 Mrs Dally-Watkins was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for services to business, and was named as one of the 100 Australian Legends and a National Treasure.

June Dally-Watkins in 1961.
June Dally-Watkins has died. Picture: Adam Taylor
In recent years, Mrs Dally-Watkins had been dividing her time between Sydney and China where she was teaching etiquette.

"They want to be westernised, the Chinese," Mrs Dally-Watkins told 2GB last year. "They want to have good western manners. They want to know how to carry their body."

June Dally-Watkins was travelling all around China teaching etiquette to a new generation. Picture: John Appleyard
Mrs Dally-Watkins is survived by four children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral details will be released at a later time.

