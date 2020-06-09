Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Some of the hairstyles created by Emerald State High School students at the Styles and Smiles salon. Picture: Contributed
Some of the hairstyles created by Emerald State High School students at the Styles and Smiles salon. Picture: Contributed
Education

Style with a smile for just $5

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@dailymercury.com.au
9th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

At Styles and Smiles salon, customers can have their scalp massaged, hair washed and either straightened, blow dried, braided or curled for just $5.

The services are thanks to a fee-free Certificate II in Salon Assistant program offered to Emerald State High School year 11 and 12 students.

More stories:

Aussie of the month award instils good citizenship

Dysart State High School’s lush grounds

Carlisle’s mural to represent Mackay’s diversity

Work placement co-ordinator Alarna Wills said it was the school’s third year of running the program in partnership with the Brisbane School of Hair.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our young people who are interested in a career in hairdressing to gain real experience and qualifications,” Ms Wills said.

This included how to professionally interact with clients, provide industry services and follow workplace health and safety procedures, she said.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

The salon’s basins and supplies were purchased by the school’s P&C and Ensham Coal Mine donated the signage.

Ms Wills said up to 20 students can undertake the program each year, assisting them to then pursue a hairdressing apprenticeship.

emerald state high school hairdressing salon isaac region isaac schools
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Labor voters back Jackie Trad axing

        premium_icon Labor voters back Jackie Trad axing

        Politics Queenslanders – including Labor voters – have overwhelmingly backed Jackie Trad’s exit from Cabinet.

        • 9th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Central Highlands part of statewide tourism campaign

        premium_icon Central Highlands part of statewide tourism campaign

        News The campaign encourages Queenslanders to “explore the very best of their own...

        • 9th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Decade behind bars for mining town drug peddler

        premium_icon Decade behind bars for mining town drug peddler

        Crime Drug trafficker sentenced for 28 charges including driving car into a house...

        • 9th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        POLL: Are our judicial sentences too weak?

        premium_icon POLL: Are our judicial sentences too weak?

        Crime Call for stronger sentences and tougher hurdles for parole release of our criminals...