Style with a smile for just $5

Some of the hairstyles created by Emerald State High School students at the Styles and Smiles salon. Picture: Contributed

At Styles and Smiles salon, customers can have their scalp massaged, hair washed and either straightened, blow dried, braided or curled for just $5.

The services are thanks to a fee-free Certificate II in Salon Assistant program offered to Emerald State High School year 11 and 12 students.

Work placement co-ordinator Alarna Wills said it was the school’s third year of running the program in partnership with the Brisbane School of Hair.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our young people who are interested in a career in hairdressing to gain real experience and qualifications,” Ms Wills said.

This included how to professionally interact with clients, provide industry services and follow workplace health and safety procedures, she said.

The salon’s basins and supplies were purchased by the school’s P&C and Ensham Coal Mine donated the signage.

Ms Wills said up to 20 students can undertake the program each year, assisting them to then pursue a hairdressing apprenticeship.