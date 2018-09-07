Stylish scarves bringing hope to region's farmers

STYLISH SUPPORT: Coco and Blush Pittsworth customer Kay Morgan models a scarf designed to help the drought relief effort.

STYLISH SUPPORT: Coco and Blush Pittsworth customer Kay Morgan models a scarf designed to help the drought relief effort. Contributed

COCO and Blush Pittsworth is adding a stylish edge to the drought relief effort with Proceeds from sales of a special scarf going towards helping farmers.

Store owner Laura Paton and I Love Scarves' Toni Graetz designed the navy blue scarf with rose gold bull head in a unique effort to help farmers doing it tough.

About 150 of the scarves have been pre-sold, with $10 of the $24.95 retail price going to the drought relief effort on the Darling Downs.

Miss Paton said it was a personal touch to the cause, with the scarves able to be given as gifts while also raising financial support.

"I have people come in (to the store) and say they want to cheer such and such up because they're having a hard time," she said.

"When I first started the idea, I threw it out to the community to nominate local groups.

"(Proceeds) will not just go to one (organisation), it's going to wherever it needs to go."

Miss Paton, who grew up in Millmerran and now lives in Pittsworth, said she hoped to raise between $20,000 and $50,000.

Orders are expected to arrive in the Yandilla St store next week.

To order, visit the website at cocoandblush.com.au or for more information, search Coco and Blush Pittsworth on Facebook.