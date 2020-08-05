SUBURB GUIDE: Find out what your property is worth

REAL ESTATE: This property at 371 Mandalay Rd, Airlie Beach, was on the market this year.

REAL ESTATE: This property at 371 Mandalay Rd, Airlie Beach, was on the market this year.

AIRLIE Beach outstripped all other towns across the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region with a median price of $695,000 in 2019-20.

But Richmond and The Leap were not far behind on $690,000 and $625,000 respectively.

When it comes to house price growth though, Moranbah came in at number one overall with 24.2 per cent growth over the past year and 68.8 per cent growth on three years ago.

The coalfields town recorded a $260,000 median sale price after 123 house sales during the past financial year.

The latest realestate.com.au market trends data shows Blacks Beach house prices grew 20.4 per cent, with 46 house sales leading to a median sale price of $340,000.

Blacks Beach, Mackay Rae Wilson

Median Seaforth house prices grew 15.2 per cent to $330,000 but that growth came from just 15 house sales.

Dysart grew 13.9 per cent to $102,500 while Strathdickie grew 13 per cent to $560,000.

South Mackay (12.5%), Richmond (12.2%) and Andergrove (9.4%) were the other big growth suburbs, with the latter chalking up 107 sales last financial year.

Bucasia, Glenella and Armstrong Beach were close behind.

Please note: The interactive graphics with all suburb sales in this article do not work in the app. Please switch to your internet browser to get the full experience.

Mount Pleasant experienced the biggest dip in median house price, dropping 13 per cent to $355,000.

Bakers Creek dropped 11.2 per cent to $337,500 while Collinsville dropped 10.9 per cent to $77,500 but the figures come off relatively small house sale numbers.

Marian fell 9.2 per cent to $420,000 while Proserpine fell 8.6 per cent to $256,000, rounding out the bottom five.

In terms of unit growth, East Mackay was the big winner with 35.5 per cent growth over the past 12 months to a median unit price of $259,500, with Bowen close behind at 27.6 per cent and a median unit price of $242,500.

North Mackay came in at 22.7 per cent price growth and West Mackay at 21.7 per cent, with median unit sale prices at $192,000 and $242,500 respectively.

This townhouse at 2/28 Malcomson St, North Mackay, sold for $305,000.

Mackay city's median unit price dropped 19.8 per cent to a median house price of $212,500 but that was from just 30 sales.

Jubilee Pocket also had an 18.1 per cent drop to $159,750 and Airlie Beach units fell 16.7 per cent to $325,000 but also from small unit sale numbers.

Overall during the 2019-20 financial year, real estate agents sold 2246 properties, including 287 units, across the Mackay - Isaac - Whitsunday patch.

The median sale price was $355,000 for houses and $232,500 for units.

This compares to $340,000 last year, $304,000 three years ago and $410,000 10 years ago in median house sales.

The median unit price last year was $225,000 which shows it is steadily growing but well below the boom time median price of $320,000 10 years ago.

The median asking price for rent is $390 for houses and $300 for units and the median time on market in the past 12 months has been 92 days for houses and 135 days for units.

The housing market has not been immune to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic but Mackay has shown it has been able to ward off the worst of it.

CQUniversity property researchers, though, say navigating the impacts of changing house values during coronavirus is more complex than ever for both valuers and buyers.

Australia has not encountered a recession since 1991 and the researchers say people under age 50 will not have experienced an enduring decline in Australian house prices.

It means they are working to educate the current generation in a period of 'valuation uncertainty' and identify unsustainable price trends.

Dr Steven Boyd.

CQUniversity property head Steven Boyd said global and local events could affect property and house prices in a similar way to share markets and other forms of investment.

"There have been a series of forecasts from senior economists in the government and banking sectors to the decline of housing prices - some extend to price drops of 20%," he said.

"With an extended downturn in the global economy, there may be regions that realise falls of this nature.

"This is particularly worrisome when you consider the home is often the asset mortgaged to finance business ventures.

"In that way, house price reductions can have a real impact on the ability of small business owners to sustain their business or recruit more staff."

In comparison, Dr Boyd highlighted some industries, and innovators were thriving in these COVID times.

"We have witnessed areas where there is almost a sense of euphoria, as physical distancing restrictions ease and the benefits are realised from government-initiated incentives," he said.

"For example, there are regional markets where increased activity in some resources and rural sectors have led price increases."

While there are no uniform markets and property experts are still learning how individual sectors are being impacted, Dr Boyd believed the longer the pandemic restricted trade, the more severe the impact would be on household income and longer-term house prices.

2 Rosewall St Moranbah. Picture: realestate.com.au

CQUniversity's Associate Professor Garrick Small agreed it was important to ensure short term incentivising did not set households up for a substantial fall in the future.

"House pricing is a result of household economic vitality," he said.

"Over a longer period, affordability and sustainability play a more significant role in house pricing for occupants to be able to pay their rent or mortgage."