Success at golf day

MORE than 200 people from around the region came together at the Emerald Golf Club last weekend for a worthy cause.

The BUSHkids annual Charity Golf Day raised $21,000, which will be going towards services for children and families through the Emerald Service Centre.

BUSHkids chief executive officer Carlton Meyn said it was a wonderful day for BUSHkids and the Emerald community.

"As always we had wonderful support from the Central Highlands' community, with 30 teams taking part on the day and incredible backing from local businesses,” Mr Meyn said.

"The commitment of the local community to help children and families in the region through supporting and volunteering for BUSHkids was very evident on the day.

"The community really got behind the annual charity golf day and I was happy to see how supportive everyone is for the work we do in the region.

"Sadly no one got a hole-in-one on the 17th to win the car, but some competitors came very close to the pin. Better luck next year.”

According to Mr Meyn, the feedback from the annual charity golf day has been nothing but positive.

"A great day was had by all and competitors reported they were looking forward to next year's event,” he said.

"Special thanks go to Charlie Wilson and the Friends of BUSHkids team in Emerald for organising the event and giving their time to make the day such a success.”