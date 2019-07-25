Successful in and out of class

Sporting success

SPRINGSURE State School once again participated in the Regional Shield Rugby League competition with distinction in 2019.

The school combined with students from Capella, Emerald and Frenchville to form The Highlanders team.

The team managed to form instant connections which was reflected in their coherent style of play that saw them win five out of their six games, going on to win the Cup division of the tournament.

Not only was rugby league a big winner over the two days but the students made some new friends from across the region.

The Springsure District Girls Netball team also experienced success across the two days of the Regional Shield competition, bringing home the Banner.

Four girls from Springsure State School joined with other players from Rolleston State School and the Capricornia School of Distance Education to participate in the yearly event.

The girls' skills improved immensely over the course of the competition and they can't wait to participate again next year.

HPV is the elite sport for more than 130 schools across Queensland.

To be selected on this team is both an honour and a statement of the sporting capability of each student.

At Springsure State School only 10 students will be selected to represent our school in this prestigious sport competing against other state junior secondary and senior secondary state and private institutions.

This is one of the Department of Education's premier sporting events throughout the calendar year and involves more than 3500 students and a greater number of spectators at the Fraser Coast 24 challenge.

It is growing in popularity as more schools and teams join the Grillex Queensland Super Series across the state.

The first event for our students is at Emerald this coming weekend over 16 hours, followed by the second qualifying event at Benaraby of eight hours and the final 24-hour event in Maryborough

OUR Cattle Club students certainly revelled in the competitions in which they participated at the various Central Highlands shows.

They represented themselves, their families and their school proudly.

A special congratulations to Brooke and Dylan who participated in the Regional Finals in Parading and again to Dylan who went on to be the Regional Runner-up in the Prime Cattle judging section.

This year, our numbers expanded with a few new members of our Cattle Club also excelling at the shows.

Out of this world

THROUGHOUT Term Two, students in Year Five have learnt all things about space.

It has been a very exciting term learning about the planets in our solar system, the tools and equipment used on Apollo missions, reading about astronauts and the dangerous tasks they perform and solving the weekly riddles Astro the Astronaut leaves for us in our classroom.

We had an amazing time at our Astronomy Night on June 21 where we put our knowledge to the test to identify which planets, constellations and stars we could find through the telescopes.

Boogie down

OUR primary students' feet were busting some funky moves during the last week of Term Two when they participated in the Footsteps Dancesports program at OLSH School. The culminating disco was a wonderful celebration of new learning.

Little tackers

THE Prep room was buzzing with excitement as we welcomed potential 2020 Prep students to Springsure State School.

The theme of the day was "red” for Red Nose Day which we celebrated a little earlier this year.

Ms Lucke and Mrs Roberts organised a fun-filled day around the theme of Circus.

Our next Prep transition day occurs on Friday, August 16 when we'll also welcome the students from the cluster schools for our gala ball games carnival and Under 8's Day.

Arts and craft

YEAR 7 students have just completed a Home Economics Unit called "An Introduction To Sewing”.

They worked well to master the sewing machines and created beautiful pencil cases.

Some students embellished them with their winning sport or gymkhana ribbons. Well done everyone.