Successful Jugs 'n' Jocks night is back

MENTAL HEALTH: Martin Heppell will host a presentation after dinner at next Thursday's much-anticipated Jugs, Jocks and Frocks night in Clermont.

CLERMONT Pharmacy owner Grant Oswald has brought back the successful Jugs and Jocks night - and ladies, this time you are invited too.

The event has sold out at 250 attendants, however there are talks of a similar event being organised for Emerald later this year.

Mr Oswald said after his wife got the chance to listen to one of The Resilience Project director and founder Hugh Van Cuylenburg's presentations at the Beef Expo, he thought it was equally important both genders heard the message.

"We were able to go home as a family and talk about it, and that's why I wanted to invite the ladies along to this one,” he said.

Mr Oswald said he could remember getting goosebumps looking at the crowd of listeners while Resilience Project director and founder Hugh Van Cuylenburg was speaking.

"I had 126 men and not one of them was talking, not one of them was fidgeting, they were all just listening intently,” he said.

"The response we received from the Beef Expo and Jugs and Jocks was just amazing. I had people for the next two weeks come in and tell me how life changing it was for them.

"Unfortunately, we had another person on a property in the area commit suicide again, so the problem is still out there and while we can't save everybody, we want to try and promote this project and promote the whole idea of talking about mental health.

"We want to bring the issue surrounding mental health out of the shadows.”

This time around, The Resilience Project will also pay St Joseph's Primary School a visit on Wednesday, January 24.

"The main aim was to get this program into our young children, because if we can get them resilient, then hopefully when they get to our age there won't be as many mental health issues as there are today,” MrOswald said.

"If we can get one child to open up to their parents about how they are feeling when they normally wouldn't, then it is worth it.”

Mr Oswald's brother-in-law Shane Nixon said he was looking at holding a similar event in Emerald near the end of the year.

"I have a 15-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 10-year-old looking down the barrel and they need awareness for what is out there and what can happen,” he said.

Jugs, Jocks and Frocks will be on Thursday, January 25, at 6.30pm. There will be a sit-down meal and a bar operating, with Martin Heppell presenting after dinner.