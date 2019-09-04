‘Such BS’: Sam hits back at radio hosts

Sam Armytage threw a tantrum on the set of The Chase Australia, according to Lawrence Mooney.

Samantha Armytage has blasted a Triple M radio show for claiming on air that she "spat the dummy" when filming a guest appearance on The Chase Australia.

Armytage and fellow Sunrise stars David Koch, Mark Beretta and Edwina Bartholomew competed on an episode of The Celebrity Chase which aired on Channel 7 on August 21.

This morning Triple M Sydney breakfast host, Lawrence Mooney, alleged that Armytage threw a tantrum on the set of the game show.

"I heard from people who were in the audience that Sam was being chased and she got caught and she was the first one off," the comedian said on Triple M's Moonman in the Morning. "And she cut up rough, she absolutely spat the dummy."

Sam Armytage got 50 per cent of questions right during the chase round.

Armytage got three questions correct and three questions incorrect before she was caught by The Chaser, Issa Schultz, and kicked off the show.

"She said, 'I've been humiliated, this is embarrassing! I want another go!'" Mooney claimed. "The producer said, 'No, you can't have another go. The questions are randomly generated, sorry.'

"The story is Sam Armytage refused to leave the floor of The Chase after being caught in the chase," he said.

The Sunrise star fired back at the Triple M radio show on Twitter, denying their version of events.

"What complete rubbish," she wrote. "And how irresponsible & mean to repeat such BS. No such thing happened.

"I got out in the first round (& couldn't wait to get off the bloody set!) I sat in the green room (eating peanuts) til my colleagues finished, then I went out & rejoined them for the end of the show.

"You're being salacious & silly & looking for viral hits (which I'll no doubt unfortunately give you). The show was for charity & @SoldierOnAust was v happy with my performance (& for having a go!) So cease & desist with the BS."

Sam Armytage and the Sunrise crew on The Chase.

Earlier an on-set source denied to news.com.au that Armytage refused to leave the set and that she asked producers for another go. According to the source, the Sunrise star was disappointed with her performance and felt her questions were tougher than the questions her co-hosts got asked (you can see all her questions below). The source added that Armytage hung around the set to support her fellow Sunrise pals.

But Lawrence Mooney's version of events was somewhat backed up by Issa Schultz (aka the Super Nerd) who confirmed on the Triple M breakfast show that Armytage wasn't impressed when she lost the game.

"No, she wasn't happy, she wasn't happy at all," The Chase star said. "I think maybe overwhelmed on the day, who knows."

Sam Armytage was not a happy camper.

Issa Schultz beat Sam Armytage on The Chase.

Schulz said he didn't personally witness Armytage spitting the dummy, but added, "She may have to producers backstage, but we've never ever given anyone a second chance.

"I was a bit surprised to hear that she wasn't very happy. But I've met contestants who have had bigger tantrums than that."

By the way, if you're wondering what questions Armytage got right and wrong, here they are:

• Which actor shares a Guinness World Record for the longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero?

Armytage locked in Tobey Maguire but the correct answer was Hugh Jackman.

• Which Australian racehorse was the first to win a million dollars in prize money?

Armytage locked in Kingston Town which was correct.

• In which UK country is St Dwynwen the patron saint of lovers?

Armytage locked in Wales which was correct.

• A Noel Coward play about an art hoax is titled 'Nude with … what'?

Armytage locked in violin which was correct.

• Who was Australia's prime minister when Queen Elizabeth II was born?

Armytage locked in John Curtin but the correct answer was Stanley Bruce.

• 'Bronies' is the name given to adult male fans of which children's franchise?

Armytage locked in Transformers but the correct answer was My Little Pony.

To be fair, they are bloody tough!

