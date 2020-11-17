Menu
A single suicide can impact up to 135 people. Picture istock
News

Suicide ‘postvention’ service to continue in region

Crystal Jones
16th Nov 2020 1:12 PM | Updated: 17th Nov 2020 10:12 AM

A SERVICE helping people to cope in the wake of a suicide will continue in the region.

StandBy Support After Suicide today announced that UnitingCare Queensland would be taking up the provision of services in Central Queensland, the Wide Bay and the Sunshine Coast from today.

StandBy general manager Karen Phillips says StandBy started up on the Sunshine Coast almost 20 years ago.

"StandBy has been proudly supporting families, loved ones, witnesses, first responders and communities impacted by suicide for almost two decades, together we partner with organisations, local communities and well respected service providers such as UnitingCare right across Australia," she said.

"We understand that the grief that follows suicide is complex, and that from one suicide up to 135 people may be impacted.

"Those that are bereaved or impacted by suicide are at a greater risk of suicide themselves, and our focus is to provide a range of supports to anyone that may be impacted, including emotional and practical supports to young people, children, schools and workplaces."

Ms Phillips said the organisation's relationship with UnitingCare Queensland stretches back to 2006.

"We've had a long-term relationship with UnitingCare Queensland since the StandBy Trial Replication Project in Brisbane in 2006 and in the North Queensland region since 2009," she said.

If you, or someone you know, is thinking about suicide or experiencing a personal crisis or distress, please seek help immediately by calling triple-0 or one of these services:

Lifeline 13 11 14

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467

Bundaberg News Mail

