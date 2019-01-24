Menu
STRONG START: Clermont's first cattle sales for the year were held on Tuesday . Kristen Booth
Summer rain boosts CQ cattle confidence

24th Jan 2019 5:00 PM

THE recent rain across Central Queensland has set local farmers' hopes high for this year's Clermont cattle sales after the recent tough and dry conditions throughout Queensland.

Isaac Regional Council mayor Anne Baker said Clermont's $212 million beef industry remained a strong economic driver for the region.

"We are all hoping for a brilliant year for local farmers and livestock associated businesses,” she said.

"The current $1 million revitalisation project funded by the Queensland Government and Isaac Regional Council is set to enhance facilities in the Clermont area - this includes the JR Turner Saleyards.”

Isaac Division 6 councillor Lyn Jones said she looked forward to another year of showcasing the area's prime beef status through the monthly cattle sale.

"We all have high hopes this summer rain continues throughout the next few weeks,” she said.

"If we can get a little more we should be able to see good prices at the January sale and continuing throughout the year.”

Mayor Baker said with the well-known Beef Expo starting on October 30, respected beef producers were hungry for trophies and to keep Clermont's reputation as one of Queensland's largest beef powerhouses.

"The Beef Expo always has a wonderful turnout of local producers,” Cr Baker said.

"We hope 2019 will be bigger and better than ever, with repeat winners and new entries said to be in the line-up of grain and grass- fed displays.”

Clermont's main sales this year will be held on Tuesdays, not Wednesdays.

