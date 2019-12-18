Summer Santa invites locals to a festive lunch

EMERALD organisations will join together over Christmas to create a “very warm and friendly” environment for people in the community.

The Anglican Church and the Salvation Army will together host a Christmas Day lunch for anyone and everyone who wants to attend.

Anglican Church member Peter McDowell, who is also the community’s Summer Santa, said it was the first time they had decided to host a lunch at Christmas.

“There are people in our community who will be on their own for Christmas,” Mr McDowell said.

“There are newcomers to town, some people are having financial issues and there are those with physical and mental health issues.”

He said it was a chance for people to gather together and not have to spend Christmas alone.

“The fellowship is very warm and friendly,” he said.

Everyone across Emerald and surrounds has been invited to attend the sit down meal at noon at Emerald’s Anglican Hall at 72 Ruby St.

Mr McDowell said everything would be provided, guests just have to bring themselves.

For catering purposes, RSVP to Captain Jisook Wunderlich on 0422 500 412 or Rev Jen Hercott, 0435 824 414.