Summer's sting to hit this weekend with heat wave

SUMMER has arrived and it's about to let us really know it's sting.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Rockhampton is expected to reach maximum temperatures of 37 and 41 this weekend.

Heatwave Situation for Saturday, Sunday, & Monday (3 days starting 24/11/2018)Extreme heatwave conditions developing along northeastern Queensland coasts. Severe intensity heatwave conditions over a larger area of the Queensland coast, with low intensity conditions extending over much of the remainder of northern Queensland. Low to severe intensity conditions for the eastern Top End of the Northern Territory. Bureau of Meteorology

But before the heat hits, there's a 70 per cent chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening on Thursday.

The clouds are expected to hang around the next day with a 50 per cent chance of rain, and possible thunderstorm, in the morning.

The forecast for Monday and Tuesday will see the heat wave continue with maximum temperatures of 39 and 41.

In other parts of Central Queensland:

Emerald is expected to reach 35 on Saturday, 40 on Sunday, 37 on Monday and 39 on Tuesday

Blackwater is expected to reach 41 on Sunday and 38 on Monday and Tuesday

Clermont is expected to reach 41 on Sunday, 39 on Monday and 40 on Tuesday

Yeppoon is expected to reach 34 on Sunday and Monday, and 31 on Saturday