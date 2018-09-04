Summoning the rain

MAGIC FORMULA: Denison State School held a rain dance on their oval last Friday to help raise money for drought-stricken farmers.

MAGIC FORMULA: Denison State School held a rain dance on their oval last Friday to help raise money for drought-stricken farmers. Aden Stokes

LAST Friday Denison State School students dressed as farmers and flocked to the school oval to perform a rain dance, in the hope the heavens above would drench the region in some much needed rain.

Year 6 student at Denison State School Flynn Carroll was hopeful the dance would make it rain on CQ.

"Hopefully we can raise lots of money for the farmers who are struggling,” he said.

"If we didn't have farmers we wouldn't have that much Australian food - they are going through a hard time.”

Unfortunately, Emerald remained dry as ever.

However, Denison State School did raise an astonishing $2345 for A Fiver for a Farmer, an online initiative that raises funds for Rural Aid and Drought Angels in a bid to help drought-stricken farmers.

Year 6 teacher at Denison State School Kelly Thomas said the idea was presented to her after one of her students had seen A Fiver for a Farmer on Sunrise.

She said it was important for the school to get behind the cause because a lot of students were from farms.

"These kids have grown up on farms,” she said.

"It's really important that we support our local farmers as well as our national farmers.

"I am hoping the farmers get what they need. I am hoping they get the amount of rain they need to sustain what they are growing - they are having a hard time.

"We need to get some rain, we need a lot of rain.”

She said there were many different ways people could lend a helping hand.

"People can help by supporting Australian products, buying local products and just donating where they can,” she said.

"I know it is hard for a lot of families but if they can give $5 it makes a difference to a lot of struggling farmers around the region.”

Bread and 300 sausages were also donated by CQ Ag Services, and were available for a further $2 donation.