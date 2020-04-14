Sunflower competition brightens homes and businesses

HOMES and businesses across the Central Highlands put their best decorations on display this Easter for an online competition held in lieu of the annual Sunflower Festival.

Seven businesses and 25 homes submitted entries to the ‘Let’s Turn the Central Highlands into Sunflowers’ competition.

Judged by 2019 festival royalty, the winners were announced on Saturday. Natalie James came first and Kristine Curry came second in the residential category. DancEdge in Emerald won the business category, with Comet State School the runner-up.

Mrs James said her children “loved the day outside on the front lawn painting boxes and decorating”.

“We are thankful for the organisers of the Sunflower Festival bringing some Easter festivities to the region,” she said.

DancEdge's winning business entry.

Participants were asked to decorate their homes or business, post a photo to the Sunflower Festival’s Facebook event, and thereby go into the running to win vouchers to spend in the Central Highlands.

Sunflower Festival Committee President Melanie McMaster said earlier that the purpose of the competition was to remain positive despite coronavirus restrictions.

“It puts a positive spin on what’s happening at the moment,” she said.

“We’re trying to get positive and let people get involved in a community event in a different way.”

First-place winners earned a $200 voucher, and second place a $100 voucher.