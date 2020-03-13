CQ's mega Easter bash will go on through virus panic

The 2020 Easter Sunflower Festival Street Parade is expected to continue as planned.

A QUEEN and princess will still be crowned in the Central Highlands as the big Easter bash will continue as planned.

Central Highlands Easter Sunflower Festival committee have confirmed the festivities will go ahead.

The announcement comes just hours after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced non-essential events of more than 500 people would be banned from Monday, as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads throughout the country.

"At this stage the CH Easter Sunflower Festival will still be going ahead as planned," President Melanie McMaster.

"When and if there should be a requirement to cancel the festival, we will do so under the advice of health professionals."

The announcement comes after the Melbourne Grand Prix, set to be held this weekend, was cancelled; and leading health experts call for federal and state governments to encourage blanket bans on major events like sporting games.

Ms McMaster said all Sunflower Festival related activities would run as normal, including the popular parade and crowning of the 2020 Sunflower Queen and Sunflower Princess.

She said if cases of the virus spread to the Central Highlands, "we would act under the advice of health professionals should we need to".