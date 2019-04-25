Sunflower success

THE 2019 Central Highlands Sunflower Festival is over for another year with organisers calling it another successful edition.

The festival, which spans over a week, brought out the best in the Central Highlands community.

Sunflower Committee member Shelley McMaster was rapt with how the festival went and the attendance numbers.

"I think it was a great success. We had lots and lots of people there,” she said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ms McMaster was pleased with how the festival events ran throughout the whole week, with each day proving to be a highlight.

"We had a lovely day on the Sunday at the beginning, with the high tea and a lot of people came to that,” she said.

"The potluck dinner on Monday with the contestants and the Canadians, that was wonderful as well.

"The councillors' dinner at the Capricornian on the Tuesday night was lovely.”

Wednesday night's speech night and art gallery exhibition proved to be special.

"Our speech night on Wednesday was a real highlight too. That was attended really well for the queen entrant speeches at the art gallery,” Ms McMaster said.

Saturday's parade was a great reflection of the Central Highlands community's support for the Sunflower Festival with the streets lined with floats and spectators.

"It never ceases to amaze me the amount of floats we get in the parade. The town do a wonderful job with their floats and so many kids on their decorated bikes,” Ms McMaster said.

Planing for next year's festival isn't far away, with competitors able to start fundraising later in the year.