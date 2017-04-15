Sunny skies and perfect temps for Easter

Thermometer on the summer heat

ALTHOUGH Central Queensland experienced a cool change during the week, temperatures have increased just in time for Easter.

Weatherzone meteorologist Tom Hough said temperatures will continue to stay at 30 degrees throughout the long weekend.

"That maximum temperature will continue into next week until Wednesday at least,” he said.

Overall, Central Queensland can look forward to perfect holiday weather over the weekend.

"The region will be mostly sunny with some cloud on the weekend and cloud clearing on Monday,” Mr Hough said.

"The minimum temperature shouldn't drop below 16 degrees.”

The increase in temperature follows a week of slightly lower than average minimum temperatures.

These cooler temperatures were felt mostly between Monday and Wednesday.

Emerald experienced a low of 13.1 degrees on Tuesday which is lower than the long-term minimum April average temperature of 16.9 degrees.

Towns throughout the region also experienced cool temperatures.

Blackwater recorded the lowest minimum of 11.3 degrees on Wednesday, closely followed by Springsure recording 11.5 on the same day.

Mr Hough said high pressure over the region helped to create the cooler temperatures.

"Clear skies also allowed a light wind to cool the region,” he said.