Menu
Login
Sunshine Plaza management have extinguished an electrical fire in its switch room this afternoon.
Sunshine Plaza management have extinguished an electrical fire in its switch room this afternoon. FILE
News

Sunshine Plaza staff extinguish electrical blaze

Sarah Barnham
by
30th Aug 2018 4:58 PM

UPDATE: Sunshine Plaza management have extinguished an electrical fire in its switch room this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to investigate about 4.20pm.

A spokeswoman said two firefighters wore protective gear and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure the room was safe.

EARLIER: FIREFIGHTERS have just arrived at the Sunshine Plaza on Maroochydore Rd following reports of a fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service got the call about 4.20pm.

A spokeswoman said two crews were at the scene investigating reports of a fire in a switch room.

fire queensland fire and emergency sunshine coast sunshine plaza
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Call for special school

    Call for special school

    News Two Emerald mothers think there is a big call for a special school.

    Laugh stress away

    Laugh stress away

    News Helping women across the region to relieve stress through laughter.

    Partnership earns praise

    Partnership earns praise

    News Central Highlands Ag initiative earns national honour.

    'Tumour won't stop me'

    'Tumour won't stop me'

    News Nothing can rain on her cattle parade.

    Local Partners