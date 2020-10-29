Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Super-spreader truckie fined for virus breach

by Jack Paynter
29th Oct 2020 9:18 AM

 

The truck driver who spread the Chadstone coronavirus cluster to regional Victoria has been fined by police.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton confirmed on Thursday morning the man had been fined $1652 for dining at a cafe in Kilmore on September 30.

He said the man was fined on October 17 after it was revealed he had spread the virus to the regional Victorian towns of Kilmore and Shepparton.

The man had a valid work permit to leave metropolitan Melbourne but was not permitted to eat in regional Victorian restaurants or cafes at the time.

The truck driver, who was connected to the Chadstone cluster, didn't know he was a close contact or positive when he travelled.

Three people contracted coronavirus in Shepparton and six tested positive in Kilmore, but the outbreak has now been brought under control.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Super-spreader truckie fined for virus breach

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 superspreader truckie victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REPLAY: Palaszczuk voted clear winner of election debate

        Premium Content REPLAY: Palaszczuk voted clear winner of election debate

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington will go head to head as they take questions from undecided voters during this afternoon’s people's forum.

        UPDATE: CQ man identified as victim of fatal crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: CQ man identified as victim of fatal crash

        News A Central Queensland man was identified as the victim of the fatal early morning...

        Labor blasted for opposing power station feasibility study

        Premium Content Labor blasted for opposing power station feasibility study

        News The LNP’s passionate resource industry advocates were outraged Labor tried again to...

        Brothers strike gold in CQ with six nuggets worth $16K

        Premium Content Brothers strike gold in CQ with six nuggets worth $16K

        News Prospectors call for more areas to open across the state after finding their...