Super Swans equal national record in emphatic fashion

The Yeppoon Swans equalled the national record for the most wins in AFL history with their 132-point drubbing of Glenmore in Saturday’s semi-final. Photo: Jann Houley

AFL: They’ve equalled the record for the most consecutive wins in AFL history, now the Yeppoon Swans can make it their own.

They have the perfect stage on which to do it – an AFL Capricornia grand final on their home turf.

The Swans’ 132-point thrashing of Glenmore in last weekend’s semi gave them 88 wins straight, drawing them level with South Australia’s Heathfield-Aldgate, which set the record in the 1970s.

A win in this Saturday’s final means they claim it outright, as well as a record sixth straight AFLC flag.

Coach Mark Wallin maintains that winning the flag is the Swans’ number one priority.

“We’re 100 per cent premiership now, we’re not even thinking record anymore,” he said.

“It’s always been in our mind and it’s been hanging around for a long time but we’ve got a game to win now.

“We’ve equalled the record; we’ve done the job as far as I’m concerned.

“We want to go out there this weekend and hopefully play our best footy and get the premiership.

Yeppoon's Tommy Cossens launches into action in the semi-final against Glenmore at Swan Park. Photo: Jann Houley

“That’s what we’re after - that’s what we’re playing for, that’s what everybody plays for – and if we get that, we break the record.”

The Swans did acknowledge their significant achievement after their 19.19-133 to 0.1-1 win over Glenmore but it was a low-key celebration.

“It was made note of in the rooms that we’d equalled the record after the game so we had a beer or two just then to recognise that,” Wallin said.

Glenmore were restricted to just one point in their semi-final showdown with Yeppoon. Photo: Jann Houley

The Swans dominated across the park against the Bulls. They led by 33 at the first break, 61 at the second, 96 at the third and 132 at the final hooter.

Tommy Cossens kicked five goals, Matt Wallin four and Josh Mckee three.

Wallin said it was a good contest in the first 15 minutes but then the Swans took charge.

“We just had too much talent around the ground for Glenmore,” he said.

“They were probably a little bit undermanned, they had a few injuries late in the season that probably cost them a little bit.

“We had the luxury of resting quite a few players in that last quarter which was good.”

Yeppoon players (from left) Leigh Cossens, Josh Mckee, Tommy Cossens and Nathan Milburn after their record-equalling victory. Photo: Jann Houley

Wallin said ruckman Jamie Garner was superb, Chris Clay across the halfback line had his best game of the season, and midfielders Christian Burgess and Brandon Worner were both outstanding.

The coach made the trip to Boyne Island yesterday to watch BITS score a hard-fought 8.15-63 to 7.6-48 win over Brothers in the second semi.

The Swans and BITS will play the grand final at 5.15pm on Saturday at Swan Park.

In their two previous meetings this season, the Swans won by 24 and 74.

“They’re the one side that always challenges us so we know we’re going to be in for a contest, that’s for sure,” Wallin said.

AFL Capricornia semi-final results

Senior men: Yeppoon 19.19-133 d Glenmore 0.1-1, BITS 8.15-63 d Brothers 7.6-48

Senior women: Glenmore 8.6-54 d Yeppoon 0.0-0, Brothers 6.8-44 d Panthers 1.6-12

