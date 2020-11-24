Menu
'Supercells possible': Severe storm warning issued

by Tobias Jurrs-Lewis
24th Nov 2020 7:35 AM | Updated: 3:25 PM
Storm warnings have been issued, with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall possible as potentially destructive storms moves through parts of the southeast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that "intense" storms could lash parts of Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast today as trough - "approaching from the west" - moves up the Coast.

Senior Forecaster Felim Hanniffy said storms could hit the Gold Coast from as early as mid morning before hitting Brisbane in the early afternoon and the Sunshine Coast later this evening.

"Severe thunderstorms are now developing across the southeastern quarter of the state," a general warning issued at 2pm said.

"A southeasterly change has recently moved into the Southeast Coast district. This system will combine with an inland trough and dryline to produce severe thunderstorms across the warning area over the next several hours. A marginal supercell or two is possible, particularly the zone extending from Oakington and Boonah northward through to Gatton and Kilcoy."

At 3.06pm, the Bureau issued a warning for severe thunderstorms for residents in the Somerset, Scenic Rim, Southern Downs and Sunshine Coast council areas.

"Severe thunderstorms in the warning area have temporarily eased. However, the redevelopment of severe thunderstorms remains likely," it said.

"The situation is being closely monitored and further detailed warnings will be issued as necessary."

Authorities are warning that severe storms are possible for much of southeast Queensland today. Picture: Josh Whiting Photos
Like last month's catastrophic weather - that tore the roofs from homes near Ipswich - Mr Hanniffy said the "risk" from today's storms would be confined to Brisbane's western suburbs.

"Then that risk transfers up to around the Sunshine Coast through the late afternoon," he said.

"In those storms we saw giant hail … for these storms the dynamic is different.

"There's a little bit more moisture with these systems so probably a bit more rainfall."

Schoolies partying in Noosa and parts of the Sunshine Coast were warned to take cover tonight, and anyone in the southeast should stay up to date with the bureau's warnings.

"Even if the warnings aren't in your particular area, the fact that there's this change moving through is worth keeping an eye on anyway," Mr Hanniffy said.

"Some of these cells could have large hail and damaging winds and heavy rainfall

The change in weather will bring a "reprieve from the recent hot conditions" tomorrow, with temperatures expected to plummet up to 4C below average in the wake of the storms.

Yesterday, the mercury soared to a scorching 39C - almost 9C above average - in Gatton, while Brisbane's 32C day was around 3 degrees above the November norm.

Mr Hanniffy said temperatures would rise again over the weekend for parts of inland Queensland but a "refreshing" sea breeze would keep Coastal temperatures around average.

