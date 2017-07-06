25°
Supercharged for burnouts

6th Jul 2017 3:24 PM
FUN TIMES: Barry Wicks in his XR8 at Monto last weekend.
FUN TIMES: Barry Wicks in his XR8 at Monto last weekend. Contributed

IF GOOD things come in threes then the Triple Torque Burnouts in Emerald will be triple the fun.

Hosted by the Emerald Motorsport Association, the burnout event is on Saturday, July 15, at the AgGrow grounds.

Emerald Motorsport Association president Barry Wicks said the event had been a long time coming.

"Many years ago, I think it finished in 2005, there was a burnout comp at the show grounds, and it was very popular and just good fun,” he said.

"But as time went by people moved away and it just faded away, so it was stopped.

"So a couple of us were travelling away to Monto, Mackay, to do burnouts.”

After getting to know the committee at Monto and a general idea of what to do, the Emerald crew decided that they would give it a go and organise their own event.

"We formed Emerald Motorsports Association,” Mr Wicks said.

"Then we approached Geoff Dein at AgGrow with an idea about organising a come and try day on the concrete pad at AgGrow, which he was more than welcoming with the idea.

"From there we become incorporated and associated with CAMS, had a few meetings organising everything.

"And we approached Brad at Triple Torque offering them naming rights which he was more than happy to help, so with a lot of support from our local businesses we have 35 members and climbing.”

Mr Wicks said they were hoping to have three supercharged cars coming, though he explained that they still attend other events and could blow up their cars before next weekend.

"This is common when doing what they do.”

The gates open from 7am and there will be food and a coffee van operating throughout the day.

Entry for spectators is $5 and children under 12 are free.

"For us it's a grass roots burnouts and food event, and we are proud to be an alcohol-free event,” he said.

